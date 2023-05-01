New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia has taken "strict actions" against 15 students, including the expulsion of three, for their involvement in last year's scuffle between two groups that had resulted in a student sustaining bullet injuries, said officials on Monday.

Three out of 15 students have only been allowed to give examinations with a 5-year 'campus ban' and no admission in any other course at the university after completion of their course.

"Due procedure has been followed by the discipline committee to set an example that the university will not tolerate any kind of indiscipline on the campus," Jamia Registrar Nazim Husain Al Jafri said.

Last year, in September, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after he was allegedly shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 9 pm on September 29 at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a brawl at the library inside Jamia Millia Islamia University.

On inquiry, police found that a fight had ensued between two groups of students. In the incident, a law student Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Sardahan village, Meerut, sustained a blunt injury on the head. He was shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

Police said another student Nauman Ali, an associate of Nauman Chaudhary, also visited the hospital to see his friend. In the meantime, one student of the second group namely Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana accompanied by his friends came to the hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward in the hospital premises.

According to police, Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center. (ANI)

