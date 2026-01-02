HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Dera Sacha Sauda Chief, Granted 40-Day Parole Again; Set for 15th Release From Jail Since 2017

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Sultan Puri area late on January 1, police said here on Friday.

According to the police, information was received at PS Sultan Puri around 11:30 pm that a group of youths had stabbed a minor in C Block, Sultan Puri. Police personnel rushed to the spot and found the injured boy lying with stab wounds.

The victim was immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital, Mangol Puri, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In a prompt action, Sultan Puri Police apprehended the main accused, identified as Vikram alias Vicky alias Kapad, a resident of Sultan Puri, aged around 30 years. Police said the accused has six previous criminal convictions. The knife used in the commission of the crime was also recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he committed the crime along with two associates. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections of law.

Police said efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused and that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Earlier, the Crime Branch WR-II team had busted a gang involved in bank loan fraud, leading to the arrest of three individuals, police said on Thursday.

The three accused have been identified as Atul Agarwal, Ajay Chaurasia and Deepak Dhoundiyal.

The accused posed as government employees, prepared forged identity cards and fake income documents, and fraudulently obtained loans from various banks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)