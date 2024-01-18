New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Three people were found dead after a fire broke out in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening, said officials.

According to Delhi Fire Officials (DFO), "A fire call was received from the Pitampura area around 8 pm. Shortly after, eight fire officials reached the spot to douse the blaze."

Also Read | Delhi Fire Video: Four Charred to Death As Massive Blaze Erupts in House in Pitampura Area, One Missing.

"Three casualties were reported and two more deaths have been feared in the blaze," said the officials.

The blaze has reportedly been brought down by the fire officials and a search operation is underway at the scene, they added.

Also Read | Air Pollution: GRAP-III Revoked in Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Now in 'Very Poor' Levels.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)