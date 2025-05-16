New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Traders in Delhi on Friday pledged to halt all business ties with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, following the two countries' recent political stances regarding India's counter-terror operations under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) organised a campaign at the Delhi Secretariat where several market associations, traders and factory owners participated.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam Police Arrests 3 Terrorists Associates Affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the traders collectively took an oath not to conduct any future trade with Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

He also mentioned that representatives from major markets such as Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Gandhi Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Bawana, and Narela were present and joined the protest.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Herself by Consuming Poison in Ballia After Being Scolded by Mother Over Mobile Phone Use.

In addition to the trade boycott, participants also vowed not to travel to Turkiye or Azerbaijan.

Manoj Khandelwal, director of a Delhi-based travel and tourism agency, said that many travellers have already cancelled trips to these countries.

He added that most travel agencies are no longer offering bookings for both countries.

CTI convenor Priyanka Saxena said that in 2024, approximately 2.75 lakh Indian tourists visited Turkiye and 2.25 lakh visited Azerbaijan. Tourism contributes around 12–14 per cent to the overall economy of both countries and Indian visitors form a significant part of that.

CTI Chairman Goyal further said that hundreds of Delhi-based traders have already started cancelling their orders with Turkiye and Azerbaijan and are now exploring alternative sourcing options in other countries.

India and Turkiye had bilateral trade worth USD 12.5 billion in 2024. According to CTI, the boycott by Indian trader groups could potentially lead to losses of up to Rs 1 lakh crore for Turkiye's economy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)