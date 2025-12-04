New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a detailed traffic advisory for Friday, announcing major restrictions and diversions across central Delhi due to administrative exigencies. Commuters have been urged to avoid several key routes between 9:00 AM and 12:00 noon.

According to the advisory shared through Delhi Traffic Police X handle, traffic movement will be regulated across carriageways and service lanes around high-density zones such as W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu-Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover By-Pass, MGM-Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg, and IP Marg.

Drivers have been advised to steer clear of these routes from 9 AM to 12 PM and use alternate corridors to avoid congestion.

The advisory also lists strict parking regulations. Parking will be allowed only in designated areas, while it will remain prohibited on: Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road (Hanuman Setu to Shanti Van to Rajghat, I.P. Flyover to Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and Nishad Raj Marg to IP Marg)

The Traffic Police warned that violators will be towed and prosecuted. Commuters have been advised to stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels for real-time information and further instructions.

https://x.com/dtptraffic/status/1996594514451149226

This advisory comes amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in New Delhi on Thursday. He is on a two-day State visit to India and will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5.

Meanwhile, in a rare diplomatic gesture that underscores the strong ties between India and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Putin at Delhi Airport on Thursday, breaking with standard protocol.

Upon his arrival in India, Putin received a ceremonial welcome, highlighting the strong ties between India and Russia. Putin's visit to India highlights Russia's efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation.

The visit underscores India's strategic balancing act in global politics, strengthening ties with Russia while navigating relationships with the West. Key discussions may include the Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, and expanding the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

This is Putin's first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and will see a renewed focus on boosting trade, defence cooperation, and energy partnerships. Delhi and Moscow are expected to sign a number of deals during the visit, which comes months after the US increased pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

He is scheduled to have a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and will lay a wreath at Rajghat. Putin will then hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House and will issue press statements. He will then hold a business event. Post the event, Putin is set to hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)

