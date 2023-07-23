New Delhi, July 23: Two young men allegedly robbed Rs 23,000 from a medical store in Rohini Sector-7 on Saturday, after intimidating the employee by shooting at the window, said the police. After the incident, both robbers escaped on the motorcycle, they said. Embarrassment to Assam Police, DIG's Mobile Phone Snatched by Motorcycle-Borne Miscreants During Morning Walk in Guwahati.

"The North Rohini police station received a distress call on July 22 evening reporting a robbery involving gunshots at a medical store in Sector-7, Rohini," a police official said. Promptly responding to the call, local police reached the scene to gather information about the incident, they said. Bizarre Robbery in Delhi! Disappointed With Not Finding Anything Valuable to Steal at Techie’s House, Frustrated Robbers Leave Rs 500 Note at His Doorstep in Rohini.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act, said the Police. “Accordingly, a case FIR No. 467/23 Under sections 394/397/34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered,” said a police official. Further investigation is underway.

