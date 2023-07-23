Delhi, July 23: A group of robbers left a Rs 500 note at the doorstep of a software engineer's home at Rohini in Delhi since they were disappointed that they had not found anything valuable to steal. A theft was reported at a residence in Sector 8, Rohini, according to the police. The 80-year-old complainant was met by a police squad from the North Rohini Police Station when they arrived at the scene. According to the victim, he travelled to Gurgaon with his wife on July 19 at around 8 am to visit his son, who lives there.

He got a call from his neighbour on Friday morning informing that someone had broken into his home. When the victim got home, he saw that the main gate's lock was broken, but nothing was stolen as they didn't keep expensive items at home. Cabinets and almirahs had no damage. In addition, he stated that a Rs. 500 note was found at the door step of their house.7 Robbery Attempts Gone Wrong That Give Thieves Everywhere a Bad Name (Watch Videos).

A month ago, two thieves in Delhi who were attempting to rob a couple at gunpoint ended up giving them a Rs 100 note and fled the area without inflicting any damage on them. CCTV footage from the Farsh Bazaar region of east Delhi's Shahdara on June 21 shows the sympathetic thieves and their attempted heist.

In the video, two men donning helmets can be seen halting their two-wheeler close to a couple. who are both wearing helmets can be seen halting their two-wheeler close to a couple. As one of the men gets off the vehicle and shows him pistol to the couple, the other one appears to frisk them. Delhi Robbery: Couple Among Four Arrested for Robbing Jewellery Shop Owner at Gunpoint in Bindapur.

The burglars were spotted giving the pair something before driving off after realising they had nothing on them but Rs 20. According to NDTV report, the pair then admitted to the police that the bike-borne bandits had given them a Rs 100 note.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2023 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).