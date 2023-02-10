New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The AAP's Teachers Wing on Friday opened its account in its first-ever academic polls at Delhi University with a "landslide victory."

The AADTA had fielded Dr Seema Das, a Professor of Political Science at Hindu College, for the Executive Council elections. Das won the election getting more than 3,100 votes.

AADTA National In-charge Dr Aditya Naryan Mishra dedicated the victory to AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the party is comfortably placed in the Academic Council elections too with all its five candidates set to win.

The Executive Council election of the Delhi University takes place every two years.

Over 12,000 teachers from about 70 colleges cast their votes to elect two teacher representatives to the 21-member Executive Council – the highest decision making body of the university.

Mishra said her victory will strengthen the party's resolve to work towards the issue of absorption of ad-hocs and oppose the "blatant privatisation model" of the university.

