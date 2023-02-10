New Delhi, Feb 10: BJP President J.P. Nadda will release election manifestos for poll-bound Meghalaya and Nagaland next week. The northeastern states will go to the polls on February 27, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

According to a party source, "The BJP President is supposed to travel to the two poll-bound states next week. He will release the poll manifestos for both the states on two different days next week." Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: BJP Announces List of Candidates, To Contest All 60 Seats.

While he will launch the 'Sankalp Patra' for Nagaland on February 14, the manifesto for Meghalaya will be released on February 15, the source added.

"The manifestos will focus on the youths of the two states along with development of infrastructure and tourism. Security and women's safety will also be key focus areas in both the states," the source said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2023 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).