New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Delhi University has been accredited with the A++ Grade, the highest grade, by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its Cycle 2 Institutional Assessment and Accreditation.

The decision was announced on August 8, 2025.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Alleges 2 Persons Approached Him Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Polls, 'Guaranteed Victory in 160 Seats'; Devendra Fadnavis Rubbishes Claim.

The University secured a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.55, with the accreditation valid for five years, till 2029.

Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor (DU), highlighted the significance of this achievement, saying that in the previous cycle in 2018, the University had been awarded an A+ Grade with a CGPA of 3.28.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 10, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

This remarkable improvement reflects the University's sustained commitment to quality enhancement, innovation in teaching and research, and robust institutional governance.

Prof Yogesh Singh said, "Securing the NAAC A++ Grade is a landmark moment in the University's history and a source of immense pride for our entire fraternity. This recognition is the result of the unwavering dedication, commitment, and collective effort of our faculty, students, non-teaching staff, alumni, and all stakeholders.

This achievement will serve as a catalyst, motivating us to set even higher benchmarks and to continually expand the horizons of excellence in teaching, research, and service to society."

The DU Vice Chancellor congratulated all the faculty members, students, non-teaching staff, alumni and all stakeholders of the university, said that the University of Delhi remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the highest standards of education, research, and community engagement, reaffirming its position as one of India's premier institutions of higher learning. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)