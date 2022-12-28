New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi University on Wednesday declared vacant seats across colleges as part of its last leg of undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic year under a special spot round.

The university has filled 65,000 of its total 70,000 seats across colleges, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Burned to Death After His Clothes Caught Fire in Jaitpur Area.

According to a notification issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta, this would be the last and final round of undergraduate admissions for certain shortlisted colleges.

"Candidates who had applied for CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) - 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate," Gupta said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says Religious Structures, Graveyards Will Not Be Demolished in Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

The second special spot admission round was announced days after the conclusion of the first one.

However, candidates who were offered a seat in any spot round will not be able to participate in the second special spot admission round, he said.

"On the announcement of this round, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions," Gupta added.

To be considered for the round, the candidates will have to opt for 'Special Spot - II' on the website dashboard. The application process, which opened on Wednesday, will culminate on Thursday.

The university has announced that the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the current academic session will conclude on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)