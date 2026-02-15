Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed Rudrabhishek at the Barohiya Shiv Temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

CM Yogi also extended heartfelt wishes for Mahashivratri, offering his prayers to devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Tirtharaj Prayag for the holy dip.

In a post on X, CM yogi prayed for the well-being and fulfilment of the devotees' wishes and urged that the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and Mother Ganga be upon them.

"On the sacred bathing festival of Mahashivratri, dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev, heartfelt congratulations to all the revered saints, religious leaders, sadhaks who have come for Kalpavas, and devotees who have arrived at the Triveni Sangam of Tirtharaj Prayag today to take the holy dip of faith. May the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and the sacred Mother Ganga, the bestower of merit, remain upon all devotees. May the sadhana of the seekers be fulfilled and the heartfelt wishes of the devotees be granted. This is my sincere prayer. Har Har Mahadev," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also performed Rudrabhishek at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

Meanwhile, devotees in large numbers gathered at the Sangam ghats in Prayagraj to participate in the holy Mahashivaratri snan of the Magh Mela.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)

