By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha & Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): To substantiate its allegation of a larger conspiracy involved in the North-East Delhi violence, special cell of the Delhi Police has mentioned transactions of over Rs 1 crore received by accused persons Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Shafa-ur-Rahman and Meeran Haider through bank account or cash from December 2019 to February 2020.

Also Read | CET to be Conducted by National Recruitment Agency From September 2021 Onwards: Centre.

Delhi Police in its fresh chargesheet filed under the charges of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, said that during the investigation, it was disclosed that during the period December 1, 2019 to February 26, 2020, a total Rs 1, 61, 33, 703 was received by accused persons Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Tahir Hussain, Rehman and Meeran Haider through bank account or cash.

Out of the total Rs 1.61 crore, Rs 1,48,01,186 was withdrawn as cash and spent in managing the protest sites as well as executing the conspiracy of riots in the national capital.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 3.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi District.

"Prima facie, it is revealed that Tahir Hussain used dummy name of companies to hide the transactions," the chargesheet read adding that investigation related to some account is still pending.

Delhi Police in its chargesheet mentioned how the accused persons had executed the fraudulent transactions.

The police said that Imran, brother-in-law of Jahan, disclosed that he took Rs 4 lakh from his sister-in-law for some business. It said that he did not mention in his IT return that he has taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh from Jahan.

Jahan's brother-in-law did not give any satisfactory answer regarding use of that money, police said.

The charge sheet also stated that on scrutiny of bank accounts of Jahan, it was found that on January 10, 2020, there was a cash deposit of Rs 1,41,000 in her account by herself but she could explain the source of this amount during her custodial interrogation.

"During the investigation, it was found that Jahan had used this money to manage the protest sites and in purchasing the weapons through accused Abdul Khalid. The weapons were used during the riots," the police said.

A total of 53 people died and 581 were injured in North-East Delhi violence in February this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)