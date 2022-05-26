Noida, May 26 (PTI) A woman, who lives in Delhi, was arrested here on Thursday on charges of drug trafficking after 500 grams of cannabis was allegedly seized from her possession, police officials said.

The woman was held near the Sector 44 cut by officials of the Sector 39 police station, they said.

“Geeta Devi, a resident of Badarpur area in Delhi, is accused of drug trafficking. She was found in possession of 500 grams of cannabis which was seized from her,” a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against her and she has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

