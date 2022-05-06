New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was injured on Friday evening allegedly after being hit by a police van in Rohini area, officials said.

The BSA Hospital, Rohini, called the police at 4.28 pm informing that Komal, a resident of Jalebi Chowk, Kalyanpuri, was admitted to the medical facility following an accident, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that the vehicle involved in the incident was a mobile police van and was being driven by Head Constable Ombir, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Ombir was reversing the vehicle when the accident occurred, police said.

The DCP said based on DD (Daily Diary) entry and medico-legal case, legal action is being take in accordance with Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

According to police, the woman is in a stable condition.

