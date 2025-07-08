New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A woman and a six-month-old baby were found dead at a residence at Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla area, police officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim's live-in partner, Nikhil, is the prime suspect in the case as it was revealed that the couple were having certain disputes, which even forced the victim, Sonal, to leave her previous residence and move in with her friend in Majnu Ka Tilla. The infant belonged to her friend, Rashmi.

The police received a call at Police Station Civil Lines at around 1PM.

"Sonal had moved to her friend Rashmi's house in Majnu Ka Tilla to get away from him. While Rashmi was out, one person is suspected to have visited the house and killing Sonal and her friend Rashmi's daughter," as per an official statement.

One of the relatives of Rashmi recalled receiving a call about the incident, as he rushed to the house.

"I was on my duty when I got a call from one relative, he said someone killed Rashmi's six-month-old daughter; I rushed to Rashmi's house and got to know one lady was also killed with Rashmi's daughter, we don't know her. Rashmi resides here with her two daughters and husband. When Rashmi went to fetch her daughter from school, someone killed Rashmi's daughter and the lady," the relative, Naveen, told ANI.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

On July 3, a 42-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were found dead with their throats slit in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.

As per DCP South East, Hemant Tiwari, a 44-year-old man reported that his wife and son were not responding to his calls. The door was closed, and there were blood stains at the gate and on the stairs.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Ruchika Sewani, who operates a garment shop along with her husband in the Lajpat Nagar area, and their 14-year-old son Krish, a student of Class 10th.

The police have apprehended the main accused of the incident, Mukesh, who is a resident of Bihar's Hajipur. He was apprehended from a train by the Uttar Pradesh police at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station. He used to work as a driver and helper at the garment shop. (ANI)

