New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A woman strangled her three-month-old infant after a fight with her husband, police said on Friday.

Anjali Devi (26), a resident of northhwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, has been arrested and booked for murder, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Security Deployment With Other Necessary Arrangements To Be Made For Amarnath Yatra.

According to police, they received a call around 2.14 pm on Thursday about the killing of an infant by her mother.

"Local police reached the spot and learnt that the woman had strangled the baby with the thread around her neck," said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Reacts to Mohan Bhagwat’s Statement; Says ‘Akhand Bharat When Each Person From All Castes Lives With Unity’.

Devi had a quarrel with her husband on Thursday morning over some domestic issue. When her husband left for his work, she killed the baby in a fit of rage, she said.

"We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the accused woman has been arrested," the DCP said.

"The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem examination after which it would be handed over to the family," the DCP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)