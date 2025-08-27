New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Yamuna River continues to flow near the danger mark in the national capital, prompting heightened alert along vulnerable areas.

Visuals from the Old Yamuna Bridge show the river's water level just below the red "danger level" marking.

According to a report issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi during the next 4 days. Generally cloudy sky, very light to light rain/thundershowers at a few places with moderate rain at isolated places during night/early hours on 26 Aug 2025, and possibility of very light to light rain thereafter.

The weather forecast for August 27 remains as generally cloudy sky with the possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers towards afternoon/evening.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, continuous rain and rising water levels in Pathankot, caused by downpours in Jammu and Kashmir, have led to waterlogging in several areas.

The administration has set up the Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises as an evacuation centre, and proper arrangements for food are also being made.

The district authorities are coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir officials regarding water levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for widespread thunderstorm activity across Jammu and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning, August 27, 2025.

According to IMD, the Jammu DWR imagery at 5:10 AM showed severe convection with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail is occurring over Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur.

Moderate convection causing light to moderate rainfall is affecting Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and nearby areas of Samba and Kathua districts. Vertical cloud profiles reveal cloud tops reaching up to 12 km, indicating deep and active thunderstorms.

Authorities advise residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas, and follow official safety advisories. (ANI)

