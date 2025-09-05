New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Following incessant heavy rainfall over the past few days, the River Yamuna overflowed and entered Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Civil Lines. Several parts of the city are facing a flood-like situation.

Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat area still faces acute waterlogging following a rise in the water level of the River Yamuna. Machines have been installed to pump out the water that entered the area.

Meanwhile, areas in Delhi continue to struggle with waterlogging and signs of possible flooding. Monastery Market in Delhi's Civil Lines area continues to remain flooded due to the overflowing Yamuna River entering parts of the city.

This morning, drone visuals from Loha Pul showed the Yamuna River flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall.

Delhi's Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were inundated amid a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River.

Machines were installed in the areas around Vasudev Ghat to pump out the floodwater.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure.

People were shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as the Yamuna River continued to swell.

Drone visuals shot at 7 a.m. today from Signature Bridge also showed the expanded Yamuna River, which is flowing above the danger level mark.

Parts of the Kalindi Kunj area, located near the banks of the River Yamuna, were also flooded. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj showed flooded areas around the Yamuna, as the swollen river entered the residential areas.

The Yamuna River is continuously flowing above the danger level mark of 205.33m following incessant rainfall.

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Due to heavy rain, the Yamuna water level had recorded an all-time high of 208.66 metres on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi, a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" was predicted for today (September 5).

IMD has also predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for September 6, followed by a "generally cloudy sky" on September 7 and 8. (ANI)

