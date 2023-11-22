New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): A youth was found stabbed to death at Janta Mazdoor Colony in the Welcome police station area of Delhi's North-East district, police said on Wednesday.

According to preliminary investigation, the deceased appeared to have been dragged some distance, the sleuths informed further.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was found with multiple stab wounds and his throat slit.

Police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

"We are going over the CCTV footage from surrounding areas in a bid to identify the culprit and establish the motive for the crime," a police officer told ANI.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

