New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky accompanied by a drizzle on Thursday as the minimum temperature settled at 21.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman has forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 71 per cent.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were 23.5 degrees Celsius and 36.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

