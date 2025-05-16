New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Rajon ki Baoli, a 16th-century stepwell located in south Delhi's Mehrauli Archaeological Park, has been opened to the public after years of conservation, ASI officials said on Friday.

The conservation project was undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund India (WMFI).

Built around 1506 during the Lodi dynasty, Rajon ki Baoli stands as a testament to Lodi-era architecture and traditional water engineering, the officials said.

"The restoration was guided by historical records to retain the site's Lodi-era authenticity," an official said.

Traditional materials like lime plaster and mortar were used to preserve the original character of the structure, the officials added.

The four-tiered stepwell was thoughtfully designed not only to store water but also to offer shade and rest to travellers. Its elegant arched colonnades, ornate stucco medallions with floral and geometric patterns, and finely-carved stone elements reflect the artistic sophistication of the time.

"Spanning across the area of 1,610 square metres, this baoli descends to a depth of 13.4 metres, with the main tank measuring 23 by 10 metres at its base," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

"In a significant step toward protecting India's cultural and environmental heritage, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund India (WMFI) and the TCS Foundation, has successfully completed the conservation work of Rajon ki Baoli, a 16th-century stepwell, located in Mehrauli Archaeological Park," it added.

The officials said the conservation work was carried out in the last couple of years by a "joint team of the ASI and the WMFI".

"This project was a part of the WMFI's Historic Water Systems of India initiative, funded by the TCS Foundation, aligning with the World Monuments Fund's Climate Heritage Initiative," the statement said.

It highlights the importance of restoring traditional water systems as sustainable solutions for water management in the face of climate change.

Under the ASI's supervision, the restoration work included cleaning, de-silting, structural repair and water-quality improvements, using traditional materials and techniques, the officials said.

"The baoli was cleaned, de-silted and connected to proper drainage systems. Fish were introduced to help maintain water quality," the statement said.

In addition to the restoration, the ASI and its partners engaged local communities to promote awareness on the stepwell's cultural and ecological value. Educational programmes and participatory conservation activities were designed to ensure the site's long-term care, the statement said.

Rajon ki Baoli is now open to the public, it added.

