New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday informed that only 8 to 12 hours of oxygen is available in most hospitals of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said, "In many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hours only. If more oxygen is not made available immediately it could affect lives. No action was taken on our request to the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen."

Sisodia also shared a list of the government and private list with their left oxygen stock.

"Major government hospitals, DDU Hospitals--12 hours, Burari Hospital--8 hours, Ambedkar Hospital-- 24 hours, Acharya Bikshu hospital--10-12 hours, Sanjay Gandhi hospital--12 hours, LNJP hospital--12 hours and Major private hospitals, BL Kapoor--8-10 hours, Batra--8-9 hours, Venkateshwar--4 hours, Stephane's--12-15 hours, Gangaram--16-18 hours," the list tweeted by Sisodia.

Earlier, urging the Central government for immediate help with oxygen supply in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal consecutively tweeted for the second time over the oxygen crises in the state reminding the Central government for immediate help.

"I urge Central govt with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," the Delhi CM had written on the microblogging site.

He had earlier made a similar appeal to the central government, saying that hospitals in the national capital are running low on oxygen as well as ICU beds.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the next three weeks are crucial with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)