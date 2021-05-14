New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Friday and the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at 35.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 21.3 degrees Celsius.

