New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The national capital's population is projected to rise up to 2.65 crore, comprising 47.34 per cent women, by 2036, as per a Delhi government report.

According to the report titled ‘Women & Men in Delhi-2023', by 2036 the population of Delhi has been projected to be 2,65,91,000 – 1,25,89,000 females and 1,40,02,000 males.

Also Read | New CMs in Three States: Rajnath Singh, Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Manohar Lal Khattar Among BJP Observers To Pick New Chief Ministers.

Women will account for 47.34 per cent of the city population in 2036, as compared to 48.78 per cent at the national level, it stated.

Delhi is one of the fastest growing cities in the country due to the rapid pace of urbanisation.

Also Read | Kanam Rajendran Dies: Kerala Unit CPI Chief Passes Away at 73.

As per the Census 2011, Delhi's population was 1,67,87,941, 78,00615 females and 89,87,326 males, it said.

Women's population in Delhi is 46.47 per cent of the city's total as per the 2011 Census, which is lower than the corresponding national figure of 48.53 per cent.

Delhi's sex ratio is projected to rise from 868 (in Census 2011) to 899 in 2036 but would still be lower than the national sex ratio which is projected to increase from 943 to 952 in the same period.

Delhi's sex ratio at birth has significantly increased from 809 in 2001 to 929 in 2022, as per the report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)