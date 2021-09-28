New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court orders in-camera proceedings in domestic violence case against Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh filed by his wife.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh allowed Singh's plea seeking in-camera proceedings in domestic violence case against him.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Buffalo Gives Birth to Calf With Two Heads and Six Legs; Baby Dies Shortly After Delivery.

The Court asked Shalini Talwar, wife of Honey Singh if she consented to in-camera proceedings, to which she agreed.

Delhi Court said, "If there is even a slight possibility of reconciliation, I do not want to rule it out."

Also Read | HPPSC Answer Key for CCE Prelims Released, Candidates Can Download Answer Key at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Shalini Talwar's lawyer submitted that he has no objection to in-camera proceedings and he is not opposing the plea seeking in-camera proceedings in the matter.

Singer Honey Singh and his wife both were present in the Courtroom.

Singh is represented by senior advocate Rebecca John and lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee and Pragati Banka.

Shalini Talwar was represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala and Corportation, as well as a team from Karanjawala & Co., comprising of Rajat Soni, Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Gudipati Kashyap and Kallakuri Sharat Kumar.

The court was hearing a complaint case filed against the Bollywood singer by his wife under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act".

"The Respondents (Honey Singh and others) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage. The entire events as stated evidently show that the Respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic and have tortured the Applicant wife immensely. As such the Applicant wife is entitled to a compensation ofRs. 20,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Crores) from the Respondents, " read the petition filed by Talwar.

The complainant urged the court to pass a protection order under section 18 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 and directed the singer to pay compensation under the provision of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 (PWDVA) Act and to release the Stridhan and other material.

She has also sought to provide assistance of the protection officers and the police to her for implementation and execution of the orders as passed in her favour and against the respondents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)