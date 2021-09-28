Shimla, September 28: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answer key of Administrative Combined Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates can visit the official website and access the answer key and also download it. The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the exam on September 26, 2021, at various centers across the hill state. The state government followed COVID 19 protocols during the examination.

Students are requested to head to the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in — to check and download the HPAS CCE prelims answer key. The candidates can download their HPPSC CCE answer key either from the official website or from the direct link.

HPPSC CCE answer key: How to download

Candidates have to visit the official website of HPPSC — hppsc.hp.gov.in .

. On the homepage click on the link which reads "Provisional answers key of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2020 held on 26-09-2021"

You will be directed to a new page of the HPPSC's website

The HPPSC CCE answer key will be displayed on the screen

You can download and take a printout of the HPPSC CCE answer key for future reference

The candidates must check and raise objections on or before October 4, 2021. A total of 30625 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 18078 candidates appeared in Paper-I and 17765 in Paper-II.

