Muktsar(Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Punjab's Minister of Social Security Baljit Kaur on Monday said that the state government would give utmost attention to the problems of MNREGA workers. She was listening to the issues of MNREGA workers in Mandi Lakhewali under the Malout assembly constituency.

Addressing the MNREGA workers, she mentioned that their demands, including increasing working days and daily wages, will be communicated to the Central Government.

During her visit to the assembly constituency, the Minister stated that the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, prioritizes resolving people's issues to ensure they benefit from government schemes.

She encouraged MNREGA workers to bring any problems they face to her attention, assuring them that she would pay special attention to their concerns. (ANI)

