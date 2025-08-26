Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], August 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that demographic changes have become a threat to the indigenous people of Assam.

He also said that those who came before 1971 don't have any enmity with us.

"Demographic changes have become a threat to the indigenous people of Assam. Just compare the 1972 voter list with today's voter list. Comparing Bilasipara town in 1972 with its current state, and Dhubri's situation at that time and its current state. Those who came before 1971, we don't have any enmity with them," the Assam Chief Minister told the media at Parbatjhora in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday.

He further said that those who came before 1971 were welcomed by the Assamese people.

"So what is the reason to hate us. We have given an affidavit in court that those who came before 1971 are Indian. Even yesterday, we also turned away 26 people. The Miya people shouldn't allow to enter to those who are constantly coming. According to the law, if you look at it legally. In the forest area, it is not like that we are only evicting the Miya people," the Assam Chief Minister said.

"In Uriamghat, where the eviction drive was conducted, there were some other caste people also, and they were also evicted. It is not like that only the Miya people are being evicted. However, only the Miya people have protested, as they don't want to follow the law. India is a country formed on the basis of law. A person grabbed 300 bighas of land, and someone has 200 bighas of land. If someone owns 300 bighas, 200 bighas of land, won't people get angry?" he added.

On the other hand, talking about the shoot-at-sight order in Dhubri, which was enforced earlier following communal tension, the Assam Chief Minister said that the shoot-at-sight order will remain in force in Dhubri during the Durga Puja time as well.

"We haven't withdrawn the order yet. If anyone attempts to create unrest in Dhubri, they will face severe consequences," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

