New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The official death count due to dengue in the national capital has gone to seven with two deaths being reported on Monday.

According to official figures released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday, two persons have died due to dengue infection.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill Raising SC, ST Quota in Jobs and Educational Institutions; Overall Reservation Quota Rises to 56% in the State.

Delhi had reported five deaths due to dengue till November, said sources.

Incidentally, the surge in the number of dengue cases has been on a rise, despite the winter season.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Discusses G20 Issues, Offers Support for Peace Efforts.

As per official records, a total of 4,361 cases have been reported in Delhi this year and seven deaths have been reported.

In addition to this, 258 cases of Malaria have also been reported, with seven of them coming in the last week itself.

47 cases of Chikungunya have also been reported this year, with 47 cases in the last week, official records show. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)