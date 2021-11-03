Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 (ANI): The spread of Dengue in Tamil Nadu is not as bad as it was in 2012, 2015 and 2017, but compared to last year, the cases are slightly higher this year at around 400, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday.

He further said, "As a precautionary measure, the Centre has sent health experts which is mutually beneficial."

"The state has sufficient stock of medicines in order to fight any kind of disease. The government has rationed medicines for the period of three months" he added. (ANI)

