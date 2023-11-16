Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 16 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested three persons including a dentist for allegedly running a drugs racket in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The accused have been identified as Dr Nigamananda Khatua, Sandip Kumar Mallick of Sundarimuhan and Ratnakar Dixit of Siddheswar, police added.

Acting on a tip-off, Jajpur town police conducted a raid near Sundari Muhan Chhhak in the district headquarters town on Wednesday evening and apprehended Mallick and Dikshit with 25 grams of brown sugar.

During interrogation, the duo claimed that Dr Nigamanada was the supplier, following which he was arrested on Thursday, police added.

Jajpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyabrat Lenka said, "The dentist was the kingpin of the racket and used to trade in brown sugar in the area."

The trio was forwarded to a local court and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

