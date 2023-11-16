Jaipur, November 16: Three people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when a dumper hit their bike in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on the Pratapgarh-Ratlam road under the Kotdi police station area on Wednesday night when Ritesh Meena (17), his cousins Rahul (18) and Manshika (6) were going on a bike, they said. Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Members Family From Maharashtra Killed After Car Collides With Truck in Barmer (Watch Video)

The bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy on Thursday, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)