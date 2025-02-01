New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) BJP leader and External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, campaigning for party candidates in the Delhi Assembly polls, Saturday claimed that the people of the city will pave the exit of the AAP government on February 5 as they have been deprived of their rights in the past 10 years.

Addressing a gathering of the South Indian community at JLN stadium, he said the BJP's Sankalp Patra promising Rs 2,500 each month for women, Atal canteen and free treatment for the elderly above 70 yrs and other benefits was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee.

The external affairs minister said that foreign leaders curiously seek to know from him about schemes like free ration, houses for the poor, gas cylinders provided under the Ujjwala scheme and other initiatives in the country.

Those who have been provided houses in the country are more than the population of Japan, while the number of those getting cooking gas cylinders is larger than the population of Germany, he said.

"I, however, hide one thing... I feel ashamed to tell them that in the capital of India, people don't get benefits of houses, gas cylinders and the Ayushman Bharat scheme," Jaishankar said, claiming that these were not implemented in Delhi by the AAP government.

The Union minister said that Delhi being the capital should be a model of the best things happening in the country. But it has been lagging behind in the past 10 years, he said.

AAP has been ruling Delhi since 2015.

"Water, electricity, cooking gas cylinders, houses and health are your right. The people of Delhi did not get their rights in the past 10 years. So on February 5, they will decide if this government should remain in power or not," he said.

The elections for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5. The results of the triangular contest involving AAP, BJP and Congress will be declared on February 8.

