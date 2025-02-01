Bengaluru, February 1: In a shocking incient in Karnataka's Bengaluru, a woman was allegedly sexually harassed by two men who forcibly entered her Uber car, which she hired in the city. The unfortunate incident occurred on January 27, under Bengaluru's Banaswadi police station limit. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused sexually harassed and attacked her after entering her cab.

The alleged incident came to light when the woman approached the Banaswadi police station the same evening and registered a complaint, reports Indian Express. The complainant said that on Monday, January 27, she hired an Uber cab at 2 AM to meet a friend. When the taxi arrived, the woman entered, but to her shock, she was allegedly accosted by two identified men who forcibly entered the car. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Places Hidden Camera Inside Geyser To Record Woman’s Private Moments, Threatens to Leak Her Videos; Arrested.

The complainant further said that she quickly got out of the car and ran away but was chased and grabbed by the accused. It is reported that the two men allegedly tried to pull the victim's clothes and even went on to touch her inappropriately. However, the two men ran away when local residents gathered after hearing the victim's screams.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Banaswadi police registered a case against the unidentified accused and launched a search to nab them. Confirming the incident, a senior police officer said that they picked up two people on Friday, January 31, but they were not identified as the attackers. Bengaluru Shocker: Jilted Lover, Who Stabbed Paramedical Technician for Refusing To Marry, Arrested in Karnataka.

In his statement, the cab driver told cops that he was also surprised by the attack on the woman.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2025 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).