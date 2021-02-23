Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 23 (ANI): Accusing the top BJP leadership of "bad mouthing" West Bengal ahead of assembly polls, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Monday said it is the central government led by BJP which has given Mamata Banerjee government awards for development works.

Derek O'Brien said in a tweet that the Centre had given state awards related to small scale industries, rural housing, rural road, minority scholarship.

His remarks came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state.

"Today, the senior-most member of the 'tourist gang' bad mouthed Bengal in his 'teleprompter performance'. Then how come Centre awards us #1 in 100 days work, small scale industries, rural housing, rural road, minority scholarship, skill development, EODB- Business, e-tendering and more," Derek O'Brien said.

The Trinamool Congress leader has been taking "tourist gang" jibe at the BJP leadership in the run up to the assembly polls in the state.

Attacking the ruling party in the state, Prime Minister Modi said on Monday that development in West Bengal is not possible "as long as cut money culture, syndicate rule and 'tolabaji' (extortion) persists."

He said that the monetary benefits of schemes in West Bengal never reach the poor as "TMC does not care the poor, needy and women of the state."

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal assembly are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

