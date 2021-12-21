New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) TMC floor leader Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter session after he threw a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it.

Also Read | Centre Cuts Import Duty on Refined Palm Oil to 12.5% Till March 2022 To Bring Down Edible Oil Rates in Indian Markets.

A little later, O'Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair, Patra observed.

"The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary general or officials sitting at the table," he said.

Also Read | Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Gives Birth in Tesla's Front Seat While on Autopilot.

The TMC MP was suspended after the House passed a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard.

The Winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)