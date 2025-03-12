New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A Shiv Sena member on Wednesday in Lok Sabha demanded the destruction of the grave of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Khuldabad.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Shiv Sena member Naresh Mhaske said out of the 3,691 monuments and graves preserved by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), 25 per cent are of Mughal and British officers who worked against the country's culture and traditions.

Mhaske said Aurangzeb killed Chhattrapati Sambhaji and destroyed and looted Hindu temples.

He said Aurangzeb, who also killed the ninth and tenth Sikh gurus, lies buried in a grave at Khuldabad which is protected by the ASI.

"What is the need to preserve memorial of someone as cruel as Aurangzeb? The memorials to Aurangzeb and everyone who worked against India should be destroyed," Mhaske, a Lok Sabha member from Thane parliamentary constituency, said.

