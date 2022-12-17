Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Brushing aside the criticism of the revival of the old pension scheme (OPS) for Rajasthan government employees, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said India witnessed development even when the OPS was in place.

He asserted that the OPS will continue in Rajasthan as pension is a state subject.

Gehlot called upon other states to revive the old pension scheme and also demanded a uniform policy for social security in the entire country. He said the central government should come forward to make the policy.

Experts have opined that reviving old pension would put state finances under difficulty.

Speaking at a press conference on the completion of four years of his government, the chief minister said the demand to return the new pension scheme fund has been turned down but his government will take up the issue.

"Deciding pension is the right of the state," he said.

Referring to the criticism of the OPS by the finance commission and NITI Aayog, Gehlot said the critics may be saying so from the economic point of view and they may be right from their viewpoint, but he is of the view that development took place in the country even when the OPS was there.

"Not even a needle used to be manufactured in India when the country got freedom, but today you see where we are standing. The Congress ruled most of the time after independence. Such a development took place. It happened while the old pension scheme was there," he argued.

He demanded from the Prime Minister to implement the old pension scheme.

Gehlot said that all other states should also take the initiative.

He claimed that the schemes of his government were designed and prepared in such a manner that the people have less impact of inflation on them.

Gehlot also referred to the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, urban employment guarantee scheme and other schemes and programmes.

Targeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh over Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which is aimed at providing drinking and irrigation water to 13 eastern Rajasthan districts, he said the minister is misleading people on the scheme and the PM should fulfil his promise to give ERCP a national project status.

The chief minister said the country is passing through a crisis which will "make the nation hollow".

"Rahul Gandhi is worried about it," the senior Congress leader said.

Accusing the BJP of spreading lies on farmers' loan waiver issue, Gehlot said cooperative loans of 22 lakh farmers have been waived by the government with Rs 14,000 crore. He alleged that loans from nationalized banks could not be waived because the central government was not cooperating.

On the law and order situation in the state, Gehlot said his government introduced a new system of registering all FIRs due to which the number of registration of cases increased and that was expected.

He informed that the number of cases registered through court orders has significantly reduced and also there was reduction in the time taken for investigation of rape cases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targets the state government over law and order saying crime has increased in the Congress rule.

He also said cases of suicides of students in Kota were unfortunate and there is need to study the trend of suicide.

Newly appointed incharge of Rajasthan Congress Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa praised the schemes and programmes of the state government and said there is need to publicise them.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, ministers and senior officers were also present at the press conference at the chief minister's residence.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated an exhibition set up at Jawahar Kala Kendra to highlight the works and achievements of the government in four years.

