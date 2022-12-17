Andheri, December 17: In a shocking incident, a woman killed herself the day her boyfriend married another woman at her residence on Wednesday. The deceased, a 28-year-old woman who worked in a multinational firm, named her boyfriend and his family in her suicide note. The woman was found hanging by the ceiling fan with a saree.

As per the report published by the Mid-Day, the woman and her boyfriend met in 2012 when they were in their final year of studies. They became friends and then got into a relationship. Both families knew about this and decided to get the couple married in the year 2018. The deceased's mother said that the accused's family demanded a huge dowry which they refused and her daughter broke up with him. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Slits Own Throat With Grinder Machine on Facebook Live After Lover Gets Married to Another Person.

The accused, however, persuaded her saying that they would get married in court. The accused told the woman that they would live in Navi Mumbai after marriage and took Rs. 5 lakh from the deceased. However, after two years of staying together, he again refused to marry her. Following this, she registered a rape case against the accused. To save himself, the accused promised her marriage and continued the relationship, the woman's mother said.

Meanwhile, the accused was set to get married to another woman on December 14. The woman, along with her friend, reached the venue to meet him. However, she was denied entry. Later she came home and hanged herself with a saree. Cops found a suicide note wherein she wrote her ordeal in detail and blamed her boyfriend and his family for her death. Karnataka: Woman Ends Life After Lover Concocts His Suicide Story With Friend’s Help in Bangalore.

A case was registered against five people including the accused and his family after the complaint by the deceased's mother at Sakinaka police station on Wednesday. The accused were booked under sections 120(B), 306, 384, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

