Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): On Vaishakh Purnima 2025, devotees took a holy dip and offered prayers at Prayagraj's Sangam. In Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh, people also bathed in the Ganga River to celebrate the occasion.

"I've come here from Lucknow for the Ganga snan. I make sure to take a holy dip in the Ganga every Vaishakh Purnima. After the snan, I did whatever charity I could at my end," said Karunesh Pandey, one of the devotees at Prayagraj.

"Since today is Vaishakh Purnima, we have come to Prayagraj to take a sacred dip in the holy waters," said a woman devotee.

"I am in Prayagraj today, and I believe that taking a dip in the holy Sangam brings blessings, fulfilling all your wishes, especially on Kartik Purnima. This is a land where good people come to do charity. My family and I took a dip, did charity, and received blessings from the panditji. We also performed a pooja. I feel so blessed and happy that I came here today," said Poonam Goswami, a woman devotee from Uttar Pradesh.

"Yes, today I came to Sangam, and since today is Purnima, we came here to take a dip to mark the occasion. Now, I will be heading to the Hanuman Mandir," stated Jaswani Singh, a male devotee at Sangam.

"Today is a very special day--the last day of Vaishakh. Taking a dip in the Ganga today is believed to give the full benefit of bathing the whole month. Even a small donation made today brings blessings. It feels good to do something with faith," said Gopal, who took a holy dip at the Sangam.

Devotees believe that this sacred bath ensures peace in their lives and brings continued blessings from God. The significance of bathing in the Ganges on Vaishakh Purnima has attracted thousands of people to Prayagraj and Haridwar, where they also participate in charitable acts, pujas, and other rituals. (ANI)

