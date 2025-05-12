New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his best wishes to citizens on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, highlighting that the life and teachings of Lord Buddha will always guide the world towards compassion and peace. Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant spiritual occasion celebrated by Buddhists globally. It marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death) of Gautama Buddha. Observed on the full moon day of the Vaisakh month in the Hindu calendar, the day is dedicated to meditation, peace, and spiritual reflection.

Sharing a message on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages, based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony, have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace."

सभी देशवासियों को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। सत्य, समानता और सद्भाव के सिद्धांत पर आधारित भगवान बुद्ध के संदेश मानवता के पथ-प्रदर्शक रहे हैं। त्याग और तप को समर्पित उनका जीवन विश्व समुदाय को सदैव करुणा और शांति के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media to convey his greetings. "Happy Buddha Purnima to everyone. The life of Lord Buddha, who gave the message of equality and unity to human society by following the path of knowledge, compassion and non-violence, is the confluence of thoughts, words and deeds. I pray to Lord Buddha for everyone's happiness and peace," he said in a post on X.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also extended his heartfelt wishes, saying, "I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha showed the path of religion, compassion, non-violence and peace to human society."

"His great ascetic life of awakening the 'self' and dedicating himself in the service of others and his teachings will continue to inspire all of us forever," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his message on X, wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I bow to Mahatma Buddha who is the symbol of peace, wisdom and compassion. His timeless teachings continue to guide humanity towards harmony, self-realisation and the path of righteousness."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated citizens on the occasion and urged people to draw inspiration from Lord Buddha's message.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the citizens of the state on the auspicious occasion of 'Buddha Purnima'! The life of Lord Buddha inspires self-realisation and selfless service," he said. "Let us all pledge to build a harmonious and peaceful society by following the path of meditation, compassion and co-existence of Lord Buddha," CM Yogi added.

