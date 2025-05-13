Lt Gen DS Rana, Director General Defence Intelligence Agency briefed the Foreign Service Attaches of 70 nations on the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor (Photo/X@HQ_IDS_India)

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Lieutenant General DS Rana, the Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA), briefed Foreign Service Attaches (FSAs) from 70 nations on the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor, which has set "new normals" in India-Pakistan bilateral relations.

In a social media post on X, the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) wrote, "Lt Gen DS Rana, Director General Defence Intelligence Agency #DG_DIA briefed the Foreign Service Attaches of 70 nations on the successful conduct of #OperationSindoor that has set #NewNormals in #India - #Pakistan relations, highlighting India's demonstrated strength and national resolve through military superiority in the new-age warfare."

During the briefing, the DG DIA elaborated on the deliberate planning process for selecting targets in Operation Sindoor with confirmed terror linkages.

The social media post reads, "#DG_DIA elaborated on deliberate planning process for selection of targets with confirmed terror linkages. The #integrated, precise & prompt response by #IndianArmedForces to achieve the stated objectives, executed through intense multi-domain operations, was also highlighted."

DS Rana highlighted that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's military prowess and technological advancements. He also highlighted India's technological edge in niche non-kinetic warfare domains, including space, cyber and electronic warfare, as demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

"Synergised Force application through #JointnessAndIntegration achieved in #OpSindoor with demonstrated battle effectiveness of indigenous kinetic #ForceMultipliers was showcased to the #FSAs, while highlighting Technological Superiority of #IndianArmedForces in niche non-kinetic domains of #Space, #Cyber & #ElectronicWarfare," the post on X reads.

The DG DIA was also briefed about the misinformation campaign conducted by the neighbouring country during the escalating tensions, which India effectively countered.

The post added, "#DG_DIA also placed credible record of the relentless anti-India misinformation campaign conducted by the adversary and its ramifications on regional peace and stability. Modalities of our #WholeOfNation approach which effectively & swiftly countered the false narrative, was also highlighted."

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, emphasising minimising civilian casualties. (ANI)

