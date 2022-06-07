New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): After the crew of the Air Arabia flight declared a Mayday and made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the matter.

"The preliminary investigation will be done by DGCA in consultation with Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)," said a senior DGCA official.

In a statement, DGCA said that on Monday Air Arabia A320 Aircraft A6-AOT operating flight 3L-062 (Chittagong-Abu Dhabi) experienced No.1 Engine Stall and Engine Fail ECAM warnings came on.

The crew carried out ECAM actions.

"ENG1 was shut down. Crew declared MAY day and diverted to Ahmedabad," reads the statement.

"Aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad. Team from DGCA, Mumbai office In consultation with AAIB is being sent to Ahmedabad for preliminary investigation, it further read. (ANI)

