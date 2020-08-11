New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended Captain Manish Uppal, the Head of Operations, Air Asia and Captain Mukesh Neema, Chief of Flight Safety, Air Asia, over safety violations by Air Asia.

The DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to Air Asia India on June 28, in connection with a pilot levelling allegation that the airline engaged in compromising on the issue of safety.

More details are awaited in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

