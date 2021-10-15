Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Director-General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh chaired the officers meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir on Friday to review current security arrangments in the Kashmir Valley.

Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary, Commandants of Kashmir based Armed/IRP battalions attended the meeting at PCR and all other districts SSsP of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP emphasized the collective measures to tackle security situations and subversive acts by the terrorists and their masters across the border. He stressed upon all officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

He said, "Pakistan-sponsored elements are time and again making attempts to damage growing peaceful atmosphere here to disturb normal public life and that these evil attempts would be dealt with fortitude." Underscoring the need for the pro-active role of law enforcement agencies, the DGP directed the officers to make optimum use of modern tools to monitor the suspected movement of anti-national elements.

"Improvement in the security situation is upsetting the elements inimical to it and it is paramount for us to defeat such designs of anti-national and anti-social elements," the DGP said. He stressed for enhanced security measures and anti-terrorist operations.

The DGP directed the officers to maintain close surveillance and track of such elements and bring them to justice as quickly as possible by way of well-coordinated measures.

Complimenting the recent anti-terror operations leading to neutralisation of the perpetrators involved in recent innocent civilian killings, amounting to an onslaught on the local values of peace and brotherhood and the dastardly and barbarian acts of terror which attracted a large scale condemnation from all sections and parties in Kashmir, the DGP directed the officers to continue to safeguard the age-old traditions of love and respect for peaceful coexistence of all sections and communities of Jammu and Kashmir and not to allow the enemies of civil society succeed in creating a wedge between the people.

He stressed that action be continued against all those involved in inhuman activities. He said that forces should remain more vigilant in view of recent increased infiltration bids of terrorists from across the border.

The DGP directed the officers to further strengthen and augment the intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people. The DGP reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges. He directed officers to remain extra alert.

The meeting deliberated on the present security scenario in the Valley. The officers representing different wings, units and districts briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring security of the people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)