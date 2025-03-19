Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) DGP Rajeev Kumar's wife Sanchita Kumar and former TMC MP Mriganko Mahato were on Wednesday named as the new members of the West Bengal Information Commission, an official said.

Sanchita Kumar, a retired Income Tax officer, had taken voluntary retirement from service recently. Mahato is the former Lok Sabha MP of Purulia.

Former DGP Virendra is the present state information commissioner.

Their names as new members were announced after a meeting of the appointment committee attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari boycotted the meeting.

