New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has informed the National Green Tribunal that garbage was found spilling on the road in front of a 'dhalao' near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Earlier, the green body had sought a response from authorities, including the DPCC, in the matter regarding garbage being dumped in a dhalao (garbage receptacle point), having a 30-metre stretch opposite gate number 6 of the hospital.

Also Read | Indian Navy Hopes To Sign INR 90,000 Crore Deals for 26 Rafale Marine Combat Aircraft, 3 Scorpene Submarines by Next Month, Announces Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

The report by the DPCC, which was uploaded on the tribunal's website on Monday, said an inspection was carried out on October 8, which found "the dhalao partially filled with mixed garbage and spilling over the road in front."

It said the dhalao, which was bounded from three sides, did not have a gate or a roof and that there were 11 garbage bins filled with different types of waste.

Also Read | ‘Deeply Regrettable’: India on Breach of Premises of Bangladesh Mission in Agartala.

"Some garbage was found lying on the roadside. There was a foul smell due to garbage. At the time of inspection, six informal ragpickers were found unloading garbage into the dhalao and segregating cardboard, plastic bottles, glass bottles and thermocol from the garbage," the report said.

It said on inquiry from the people, it was found that sometimes the garbage was not lifted at regular intervals leading to the overfilling of the dhalao and spilling of garbage on the road.

The report said it had issued a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for providing a proper entry gate and roof, besides maintaining clean and hygienic conditions and ensuring that there was no foul smell.

According to the report, the civic body was also directed to ensure that segregated municipal solid waste was sent to the processing facilities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)