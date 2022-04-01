Dehradun, Apr 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered a probe into the transfer of a woman medical officer of Doon Hospital following her alleged altercation with the wife of a senior IAS officer, an official said.

Also Read | My Life is in Danger, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Dhami also revoked the transfer of Dr Nidhi Uniyal to Almora Medical College while asking state Chief Secretary S S Sandhu to get the alleged malafide behind the transfer probed, a government spokesperson said.

Also Read | Uber Hikes Fares by 15% for Travel in Mumbai Due to Rise in Fuel Prices.

He said the CM ordered the probe, taking note of social media reports on the doctor's transfer following her spat with the wife of Health Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey and her subsequent mistreatment by the administration, the spokesperson said.

On the chief minister's instructions, Chief Secretary Sandhu has asked Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Pawar to examine the matter and submit her report to him at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

According to social media reports, the Doon Hospital administration had asked Dr Uniyal to visit Pandey's residence to see and treat his ailing wife at their home.

The reports said that owing to a large number of patients awaiting treatment at the hospital's Outpatient Department, Dr Uniyal first declined to visit the health secretary's residence but she had to eventually follow the orders of the hospital administration.

But at Pandey's residence, there was an altercation between his wife and Dr Uniyal following which she returned to the hospital without treating the health secretary's wife.

Soon after this incident, Dr Uniyal was served a transfer order to join Almora Medical College.

Following her transfer, Dr Uniyal wrote to her seniors that the hospital administration first asked her to apologise to the health secretary's wife and she was summarily transferred after she refused to follow the hospital administration's diktats, the reports said.

With the state's various unions of doctors and health workers too taking cognisance of the matter, the episode turned into a major controversy in Uttarakhand, prompting Chief Minister Dhami to order a high-level probe into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)