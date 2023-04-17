New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday attended the screening of a documentary on the "Walk of Hope", described by organisers as modern India's largest peace march initiated by spiritual author and educationist Mumtaz Ali, better known as Sri M, in 2015.

This non-political walk for peace and human unity ('manav ekta') became a silent grassroots movement that truly "united Bharat at every step," the organisers said.

Besides Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni was among those who attended the screening here.

